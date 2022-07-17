ATLANTA (AP) — Juan Sanchez scored the equalizer for Atlanta United in a 1-1 draw against Orlando City. United is now 6-8-6 and Orlando is 8-7-6.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.