Stewart hit 4 3s, scores 25 to help Storm beat Fever 81-65

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 25 points, Jewell Loyd and Tina Charles added 15 points apiece and the Seattle Storm beat Indiana 81-65 Sunday to extend the Fever’s losing streak to nine games.

Seattle (17-8) is a half-game behind the Las Vegas Aces (18-7) and two games back of the WNBA-leading and defending-champion Chicago Sky (19-6).

Ezi Magbegor scored back-to-back baskets inside to give the Storm the lead for good and spark a 15-2 run that made it 23-13 when Stewart hit a 3 with 2:11 left in the first quarter. Danielle Robinson hit a pull-up jumper that capped a 10-2 spurt by the Fever to open the second half and trim their deficit to 44-41 with 6 minutes left in the third quarter but Indiana got no closer.

Magbegor added 10 points for the Storm.

NaLyssa Smith led Indiana (5-22) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Emma Cannon scored a career-high 14 points and Queen Egbo added 13.

The Fever have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports