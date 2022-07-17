Tigers-Guardians game postponed by rain

CLEVELAND (AP) — The finale of the four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians on Sunday has been postponed by rain. The Guardians have had nine home games postponed by inclement weather and have played seven doubleheaders at Progressive Field. The scheduled 1:40 p.m. game was called off about two hours before the first pitch. The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Aug. 15. The Tigers optioned rookie first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who batted .197 in 83 games, to Triple-A Toledo after the postponement was announced.

