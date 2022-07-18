Cameron Smith a British Open champion and man for any course

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Smith is a tough-as-nails Aussie. He’s also champion golfer of the year. With the greatest closing round by a British Open champion at St. Andrews, he made eight birdies for a 64. He won by one over Cameron Young. The big threat was Rory McIlroy. Smith passed him with five straight birdies to start the back nine. The defining moment was the 17th. Smith used that magic touch with his putter to navigate the notorious Road Hole bunker and save par with a clutch putt. McIlroy was disappointed. He also recognized he was simply outplayed by a great player.

