Contreras brothers enjoying being on same All-Star squad

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Willson and William Contreras will become the fifth brothers to start together in the All-Star Game, and they’re batting back to back in the National League’s lineup. Willson, the Chicago Cubs catcher, will bat sixth while William, a catcher for the Atlanta Braves, is seventh as the designated hitter. William was elevated to the starting lineup after Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger Bryce Harper could not play due to injury. The two brothers were side by side in the middle of the second row for the NL All-Star photo taken before workouts at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

