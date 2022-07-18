HR Derby: Juan Soto defeats Julio Rodriguez in final

LOS ANGELES (AP) — =Washington’s Juan Soto defeated Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez 19-18 in the final to capture the Home Run Derby title at Dodger Stadium. Soto, who was competing in the Derby for the second time, had nine homers in the final minute of regulation in the two-minute final. He added four more in bonus time, his clinching blast coming with 19 seconds remaining. Soto, the fourth seed, is the second Nationals player to win the Derby. Bryce Harper won it in 2018 in Washington. Soto earns a $1 million prize and another highlight on his resume as his time with Washington possibly nears an end.

