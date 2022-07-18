Kershaw & Ohtani starriest All-Stars in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw are two-way praisers. Six miles from Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, LA’s biggest baseball stars open the All-Star Game when it returns to Dodger Stadium for the first time in 42 years. Kershaw, the Dodgers’ three-time Cy Young Award winner, gets his first All-Star start for the National League. The Angels’ Ohtani will lead off as the American League’s designated hitter for the second straight year after opening on the mound and atop the order last year in Denver. Ohtani, the 21st Century’s Babe Ruth, is 0 for 8 in his career against Kershaw.

