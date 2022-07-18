Red Sox lefty Sale has finger surgery, no return date set

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale had surgery on his broken left pinkie finger, a day after he was hit by a line drive in a game against the New York Yankees. The Red Sox called the surgery successful but did not give a timetable for his return. A broken bone usually takes 4-6 weeks to heal, which would allow Sale to return before the end of the season. In the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Yankees Sale was hit in the hand by Aaron Hicks’ 106 mph line drive. The Red Sox ace screamed in pain and walked immediately off the field.

