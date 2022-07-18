Sankey says SEC won’t panic over conference expansion race

ATLANTA (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is a leading player in dramatic changes to the national football landscape. New Louisiana State coach Brian Kelly says it’s like a game of musical chairs and there’s not enough chairs for every school. The SEC will become a 16-team conference in 2025 with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma. The Big Ten recently countered by voting to add Southern California and UCLA as conference members beginning in 2024. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey says more schools may be interested in joining the conference but that the SEC won’t be pushed into an expansion competition.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.