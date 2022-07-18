Suit yourself: Baker buys new threads for All-Star coaches

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The All-Star Game suits Dusty Baker — or more precisely, his coaching staff. Managing the American League as skipper of the defending pennant winner, Baker brought in a tailor to craft suits for his coaches: former All-Star Willie Horton plus Baker’s Houston Astros staff. Baker says: “I wanted my coaching staff to be clean. Most of them probably had never had enough money to have a tailor-made suit.” NL manager Brian Snitker, whose Atlanta Braves beat Baker’s Astros in last year’s World Series, wasn’t making similar gifts. He says: “I’m not in the same pay grade as Dusty.”

