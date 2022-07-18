Trout placed on injured list; will captain Team USA in WBC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Trout will not play in the All-Star Game, but the Los Angeles Angels slugger is hoping to be healthy enough not only for the second half of the season but next year’s World Baseball Classic. Trout said Monday that he will play in the WBC for the first time and he will serve as the captain of Team USA. Trout was also placed on the Angels’ 10-day injured list with left ribcage inflammation. He missed the Angels’ final four games before the break due to an injury described as upper back spasms when he was pulled from the Halos’ game July 12 against Houston. With the move being retroactive, he will be eligible to come off Saturday during the Angels’ series in Atlanta.

