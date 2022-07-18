Van Zanten scores in OT, Jamaica tops Costa Rica 1-0 for 3rd

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Kalyssa van Zanten scored in the 102nd minute and Jamaica defeated Costa Rica 1-0 in overtime for third place at the CONCACAF W Championship. Van Zanten, who plays for Notre Dame, came into the game as a substitute in the 99th minute and scored on a well-placed pass from Drew Spence. The two teams were among the top four finishers at the tournament, qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The United States and Canada, who meet in the title match later Monday, also qualified for soccer’s premier event next summer.

