Biden order aims to punish captors of Americans held abroad

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order designed to impose sanctions on criminals, terrorists or government officials who hold Americans captive abroad. The order also aims to increase the flow of information to families of detained Americans. The order signed Tuesday comes as WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia has brought increased attention to the issue. It’s unclear if the order will result in bringing home more Americans jailed in foreign countries. Senior Biden administration officials say they regard the order as an important way to raise the cost of hostage-taking. The State Department is adding a new risk indicator to warn travelers about nations where there’s elevated risk of detention.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.