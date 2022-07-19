MLB moving ahead with uniform ads for 2023

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Baseball is moving ahead with plans for advertising on uniforms next season. The new labor contract agreed to in March allows teams to add uniform and helmet advertising patches. The San Diego Padres in April became the first team to announce a deal for 2023, with Motorola. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says: “I think that jersey patches advertisements on jerseys are a reality of life in professional sports.”

