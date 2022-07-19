Slovak defenseman Andrej Sekera, 36, announces retirement

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Andrej Sekera has announced his retirement after almost two decades in the NHL. The 36-year-old Slovak defenseman played the past 15 full seasons since making his debut in 2006. Sekera played 888 regular-season and playoff games for Buffalo, Carolina, Los Angeles, Edmonton and Dallas. He was a key member of the Stars during their run to the Stanley Cup Final in the playoff bubble in 2020. Sekera skated in the Olympics twice with Slovakia and played for Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

