Wins for Alcaraz, Kontaveit in 1st round at Hamburg Open

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Top-seeded players Carlos Alcaraz and Anett Kontaveit have won their first-round matches at the Hamburg European Open. The 19-year-old Alcaraz dropped the first set but recovered to win 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3) against 259th-ranked German wild card Nicola Kuhn. His second-round opponent will be Filip Krajinovic. Kontaveit started her campaign in the women’s draw with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Irina Bara despite losing her serve four times. She next plays Rebecca Peterson.

