3M lead shared by Im, smooth-putting Piercy after 1st round

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Scott Piercy shot a 6-under 65 to share the 3M Open lead with Sungjae Im after the first round. Piercy was fresh off several significant changes he made for a late-season boost. Tony Finau was two strokes back in a five-way tie for third. He had three near misses of birdie putts over his last four holes. Brice Garnett, Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo and Tom Hoge rounded out the group with Finau at 67. Piercy switched his caddie, swing coach, driver and putter last week.

