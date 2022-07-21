ACC’s quartet of new coaches adds wrinkle to wild division

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has four new coaches for this season, all in the same division. Duke’s Mike Elko, Miami’s Mario Cristobal, Virginia’s Tony Elliott and Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry are the new arrivals in the league’s Coastal Division. That could lead to even more unpredictability in the division, which recently had a run of seven different champions in as many seasons. It’s the first time since the league expanded to its two-division format in 2005 that four coaching changes happened in one division. Elko said Thursday at the ACC’s preseason media days that the changes among coaches and quarterbacks in the division could create “a lot of variety” for how the season plays out.

