Dodgers recover, beat Giants 9-6 on Betts’ 3-run HR in 8th

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts broke an eighth-inning tie with a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 9-6 after blowing a five-run lead in the seventh. The NL West leaders won their fifth in a row and 12th in 13 tries, with the All-Star Game logos on the field nearly obliterated two nights after the Dodgers hosted the Midsummer Classic for the first time since 1980. Betts also made a spectacular diving catch on Joc Pederson’s liner in the right-field corner for the final out. San Francisco tied it on a grand slam by Darin Ruf in the seventh, then went ahead 6-5 in the eighth. Trayce Thompson’s RBI triple off Dominic Leone tied it 6-all with two outs in the bottom half.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.