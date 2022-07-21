Georgia’s Smart gets 10-year extension, raise to $10.25M

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has agreed to a contract extension through the 2031 season that strengthens his status as one of college football’s highest-paid coaches. Smart will be paid $10.25 million this season in base salary and supplemental compensation. He will receive raises each season, which lead to total compensation of $12.25 million in 2031. The extension comes after Smart led the Bulldogs to last season’s national championship, the first for Georgia since 1980. He is 66-15 in six years at Georgia. Smart receives a raise of more than $3 million, from $7.1 million, for this season.

