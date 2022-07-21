Harsin emboldened by players’ support, says Auburn has unity

ATLANTA (AP) — Auburn coach Bryan Harsin says his program has renewed unity following an offseason inquiry that threatened his job status. Harsin said an inquiry into his program following his 6-7 debut as coach was “uncomfortable” and “unfounded.” Auburn President Jay Gogue sought answers after the program lost 18 players and five assistant coaches. A group of players, including defensive end Derick Hall, talked with Gogue and Auburn trustees in support of Harsin. Auburn lost its final five games last season, leaving Harsin on the hot seat for 2022. He says he enters the season emboldened by the support from his players.

