Hartung, Whitworth, Talib join ‘Thursday Night Football’

With less than two months before its first regular season game, Prime Video’s crew for “Thursday Night Football” is nearly set. Kaylee Hartung has been hired by Amazon as the sideline reporter while Andrew Whitworth and Aqib Talib have signed on as contributors for pregame, halftime and postgame coverage. Prime Video’s regular-season debut as the exclusive home of the primetime package comes on Sept. 15 when Kansas City hosts the Los Angeles Chargers.

