Jets cornerback Bryce Hall embraces challenges, competition

LUTZ, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Hall begins his workout in his garage on a steamy July morning before heading to the gym for more exercises and a high school field for some football drills. The routine continues day after day in the Florida heat for the New York Jets’ third-year cornerback. Hall says he has “big dreams and aspirations.” Hall will face more challenges in training camp because the Jets spent big money on free agent cornerback D.J. Reed and drafted cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner with the fourth overall pick.

