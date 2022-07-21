Korda has wet ride on way to opening 64 at Evian Champs

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Nelly Korda is just trying to enjoy herself at the Evian Championship after a four-month injury layoff that has given her more perspective about her golf. Not that she felt so great taking a shot while standing barefoot in a slimy lake. Korda’s adventure came at No. 18 midway through an 7-under 64 that left her a stroke off first-round leader Ayaka Furue in the fourth major of 2022. Korda says “I’ve never done anything like that and I must say, it was really gross.” Korda had time out following surgery on a blood clot in her arm.

