Ogwumike sisters lead Sparks past Dream 85-78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Chiney Ogwumike had a season-high 15 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Atlanta Dream 85-78. Nneka Ogwumike sank a 3-pointer with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter to give Los Angeles an 83-70 lead. Aari McDonald scored the next six points for Atlanta, but Chiney Ogwumike made a key steal with less than a minute to play and Jordin Canada made two free throws at 33.9 for a nine-point lead. Brittney Sykes and Katie Lou Samuelson each added 12 points for Los Angeles. McDonald and Tiffany Hayes each scored 18 points for Atlanta (12-15). Hayes was helped off the court with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter after a collision.

