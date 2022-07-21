Penguins re-sign forward Kasperi Kapanen to 2-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have avoided arbitration with forward Kasperi Kapanen, re-signing him to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $3.2 million. The deal keeps the former first-round pick at the same salary level as the three-year deal that expired at the end of the regular season. Kapanen was wildly inconsistent for the Penguins last season, scoring 11 goals to go with 21 assists in 79 games. His goal total marked the lowest of Kapanen’s career in a non-pandemic shortened season.

