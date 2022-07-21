Prime time in the SWAC? Deion Sanders & Co. think so
By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — It’s prime time in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Jackson State coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has emerged as the most high-profile advocate for the league and HBCUs in general, but his colleagues are embracing potential change and celebrating the status quo as well. Sanders touted the league’s “exponential growth” at media day amid a challenging backdrop of name, image and likeness, the transfer portal and conference realignment. Sanders and new Grambling State coach Hue Jackson both support exploring formation of an HBCU super conference.