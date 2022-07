COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty, who led Lou Holtz’s teams to consecutive Outback Bowl wins, has died. He was 43. The school announced Petty’s death. No cause of death was given. Petty was a three-year starter under Holtz from 1999-2001. After the Gamecocks went 0-11 in Holtz’s debut season, Petty helped the team go 17-7 the next two seasons with consecutive victories in the Outback Bowl.

