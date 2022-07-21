Sadio Mane, Asisat Oshoala win African player of year awards

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Sadio Mane of Senegal has been named African player of the year for the second time. The Bayern Munich forward won the Confederation of African Football award at a ceremony in the Moroccan capital. Mane left Liverpool last month to join the German champions. He also won in 2019. Aliou Cisse of Senegal won men’s coach of the year. Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria won the CAF women’s player of the year for a record fifth time. The 27-year-old Barcelona forward dedicated her award to her national team.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.