Texas half-bil: Seager homer surge, Semien steady post-slump

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers are beginning to see the consistency they expected from their half-billion dollar infield. Corey Seager went on a homer surge before going to the All-Star Game. Marcus Semien has been steady since breaking out of his early slump. Manager Chris Woodward says he knew both players could handle the pressure after signing their blockbuster deals. Seager had seven homers over a 10-game span before the break, and the shortstop has 22 overall. Semien struggled through the first two months, but the second baseman is now hitting a season-best .242 with 13 homers.

