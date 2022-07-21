Tigers come out swinging, win doubleheader opener with A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jeimer Candelario homered, Robbie Grossman doubled twice and drove in three runs against his former team, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Candelario connected leading off the seventh to help back Tarik Skubal, who struck out nine and didn’t allow an earned run over six impressive innings while pitching back home in the East Bay. Grossman’s two-run double in the third put Detroit ahead, then he doubled again two innings later as the Tigers added an unearned run after second baseman Sheldon Neuse’s fielding error. Jonathan Schoop provided insurance runs with an eighth-inning double and a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

