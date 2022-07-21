Veteran sports writer J.P. Pelzman dies at 57

LYNBROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Veteran sports writer J.P. Pelzman has died at the age of 57. The Lynbrook, New York, police department confirmed Pelzman’s death Thursday. There was no information available about a cause of his death. Pelzman worked for Newsday, The Record, Asbury Park Press, Forbes and Rivals in 35 years as a journalist. He covered many beats, including the Jets, Mets, Rutgers, Seton Hall and his alma mater Hofstra. A Lynbrook resident, Pelzman graduated from Hofstra in 1986. He worked for the Ocean County Observer after college before joining Newsday and then The Record in Hackensack.

