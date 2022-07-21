West Germany soccer great Uwe Seeler dies at 85

BERLIN (AP) — German soccer great Uwe Seeler has died. He was 85. Seeler led West Germany to the 1966 World Cup final as captain and was regarded as one of the country’s best-ever players. He was famous for his overhead kicks and ability to score goals from the unlikeliest of angles. He was also respected for his never wavering loyalty to Hamburg. He played for his hometown club from 1952-73. Seeler scored 43 goals in 72 games for West Germany. The national team finished runner-up to England at the 1966 World Cup and in third place four years later in Mexico. He was part of the German team for 16 years.

