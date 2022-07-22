Barcelona sells 2nd package of Spanish league TV rights

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has sold a second package of its television rights to an American investment firm for an undisclosed amount as the Spanish club claws its way out of debt. Barcelona said Friday it had agreed to sell an additional 15% of income from TV rights from Spanish league games for 25 years to Sixth Street. That gives the investment firm a total of 25% of the club’s TV rights for La Liga games after Barcelona and Sixth Street struck an initial deal last month. Barcelona made public that the first deal for 10% of its TV rights was worth $210 million. It did not reveal the amount Sixth Street would pay for the next 15%.

