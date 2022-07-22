Skip to Content
Bellinger’s grand slam propels Dodgers past Giants 5-1

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger’s grand slam broke a tie in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 for their ninth straight win at home. Bellinger connected on a curveball over the plate from Sam Long with two outs and an 0-2 count for his seventh career grand slam. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman each had two hits for the Dodgers, who are an NL best 32-13 at home this season. Thairo Estrada had a pair of hits for the Giants, who have dropped two straight after winning five of six before the All-Star break.

