Blue Jackets sign Patrik Laine to $34.8 million, 4-year deal

The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed winger Patrik Laine to a $34.8 million, four-year contract. The deal carries an $8.7 million salary cap hit through 2026. Locking up Laine long term was the last item on the Blue Jackets’ offseason checklist after they surprisingly signed top free agent Johnny Gaudreau. Laine was a point-a-game player last season in his first full year with Columbus. The 24-year-old Finn has 184 goals and 158 assists for 342 points in 431 games NHL regular-season and playoff games with the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets.

