Diaz has big hit, Rasmussen sharp as Rays beat Royals 7-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yandy Diaz hit a three-run double, Drew Rasmussen allowed one run over five innings and the Tampa Bay Rays returned from the All-Star break with a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Diaz capped a four-run fourth inning with his bases-loaded bloop down the left-field line to give the Rays a 5-1 lead. He tied a season high with his three RBIs. Rasmussen (6-3) allowed an earned run and seven hits, walked one and struck out four. Francisco Mejia went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe each had one.

