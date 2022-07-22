Euro 2022: Sweden into semifinals after beating Belgium 1-0

LEIGH, England (AP) — Sweden broke down Belgium’s dogged resistance with a goal in the second minute of stoppage time to win 1-0 and set up a semifinal against England in the Women’s European Championship. Linda Sembrant smashed home a loose ball from inside the six-yard box at a corner after Belgium goalkeeper Nicky Evrard produced one of her many scrambling saves on a rainy night at Leigh Sports Village. It was Sweden’s 33rd shot of a one-sided match between Europe’s top-ranked team and an opponent playing in its first knockout match at a European Championship. Sweden joined England and Germany in the semifinals. France or the Netherlands will complete the lineup for the last four on Saturday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.