Feeble much of night, Braves erupt for 8-1 win over Ohtani

ATLANTA (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw six dominant innings, only to surrender homers to Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia in an outburst that carried the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The reigning World Series champions resumed their winning ways after the All-Star break. They got six shutout innings from Charlie Morton and a sudden, shocking dose of offense. For much of the night, they had been totally overmatched by Ohtani, who faced only one batter above the minimum through the first six frames while striking out 11. Then it all fell apart.

