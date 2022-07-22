Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:28 PM

Feeble much of night, Braves erupt for 8-1 win over Ohtani

KTVZ

By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw six dominant innings, only to surrender homers to Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia in an outburst that carried the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The reigning World Series champions resumed their winning ways after the All-Star break. They got six shutout innings from Charlie Morton and a sudden, shocking dose of offense. For much of the night, they had been totally overmatched by Ohtani, who faced only one batter above the minimum through the first six frames while striking out 11. Then it all fell apart.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content