Former Braves, Cubs OF Dwight Smith dies at 58

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Braves and Cubs outfielder Dwight Smith has died at the age of 58. The Braves announced that Smith died Fridayt on congestive heart and lung failure. Smith was a runner-up for NL rookie of the year with the Cubs and went on to play on Atlanta’s World Series-winning team in 1995. Smith played in the big leagues for eight years, also splitting a season between the California Angels and Baltimore Orioles. His son, Dwight Jr., has also spent time in majors, most recently with Baltimore in 2020.

