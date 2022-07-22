Giménez homers, Guardians roll past White Sox in 8-2 romp

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star Andrés Giménez homered, Josh Naylor drove in three runs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 8-2. The Guardians rolled to their fourth straight win, pounding White Sox starter Lucas Giolito in the opener of a four-game series between two of the top three teams in the tight AL Central. Giménez, who started a neat double play at second base with a behind-the-back toss in his first All-Star appearance, made it 4-0 in the first when he lined a two-run homer to right. The Guardians scored two more in the second to go up 6-0.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.