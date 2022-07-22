Jesse Lingard joins Forest after leaving Manchester United

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest has pulled off its biggest signing since clinching a return to the Premier League by bringing in Jesse Lingard on a free transfer. The England midfielder was available after ending his 22-year association with Manchester United during the offseason. Lingard is the 11th signing made by the promoted club as it prepares for a first season in the Premier League since 1999. The length of Lingard’s deal was not disclosed. The 29-year-old Lingard spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Ham and scored nine goals in 16 starts in the league. He was linked with a permanent move to the London club.

