Korda finishes birdie-eagle, leads Evian during 2nd round

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Nelly Korda hit an approach to 3 feet and made the eagle putt at the last hole to take the clubhouse lead on 11-under par midway through the second round of the Evian Championship. The American says she barely slept ahead of a morning start to her second round that opened with what she described as 10 “stress-free” pars. The finish was better after she birdied Nos. 14 and 17 before the eagle at the par-5 No. 18 following a high fade off her second shot. The No. 3-ranked Korda shot 67 and was three strokes ahead of Hyo Joo Kim (66) after the morning wave.

