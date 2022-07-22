McVay: LA Rams are starting over in quest for repeat crown

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams threw the last of their lavish offseason parties so they could hand out their massive Super Bowl championship rings to their current and former players. Coach Sean McVay sees the morning after that soirée as the dividing line between the success of last season and the formidable task in front of the Rams this fall as they attempt to become the NFL’s first repeat champions in 18 years. The Rams hold their first practice at UC Irvine on Sunday. McVay and general manager Les Snead are finalizing contract extensions with the team and McVay is optimistic they’ll be announced before the season starts.

