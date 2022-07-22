Media predict Alabama will beat Georgia in SEC championship

ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time defending conference champion Alabama was predicted to win a third consecutive Southeastern Conference title in voting at this week’s SEC Media Days. Alabama beat Georgia in last year’s SEC championship game in Atlanta before losing to the Bulldogs in the national title game. Media picked a repeat matchup by selecting Alabama to win the SEC West and Georgia to win the East. Led by first-team quarterback Bryce Young, Alabama was the overwhelming pick to win the championship, receiving 158 votes. Georgia was second with 18 votes. Kentucky and Texas A&M were picked second in the Eastern and Western divisions, respectively.

