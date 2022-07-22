Mets ace deGrom to make at least 1 more rehab start

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom will make at least one more minor league rehab start before rejoining New York’s rotation. The two-time Cy Young Award winner, sidelined all season by a stress reaction in his right scapula, threw 60 pitches over five innings in a simulated game Thursday at the team’s complex in Florida. Mets manager Buck Showalter says deGrom felt good Friday and his next step will be a throwing session Sunday as part of a work day in New York. After that, if all goes well, he’ll pitch for a minor league affiliate a few days later and then get slotted into the big league rotation.

