Mets get DH Vogelbach from Pirates in trade for reliever

NEW YORK (AP) — The first-place New York Mets have added some much-needed punch at designated hitter, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade for rookie reliever Colin Holderman. The burly Vogelbach is a left-handed hitter and was an All-Star in 2019 with Seattle. He was batting .228 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and a .769 OPS in 75 games with the struggling Pirates. New York, which began the day with a 2 1/2-game lead in the NL East over defending World Series champion Atlanta, has gotten little production at DH from J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.