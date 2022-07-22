Murray embraces franchise QB label, ready to lead Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray has a low-key personality by nature. That’s a big reason he’s glad a high-stress offseason contract squabble is over. Murray has signed a long-term deal with the Arizona Cardinals that will keep him with the franchise through 2028. It could be worth up to $230.5 million. The two-time Pro Bowl selection and the No.1 overall pick in the 2019 draft has had a productive first three seasons in the desert. Now he hopes to bring a championship to a franchise that hasn’t won one since 1947.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.