Panthers get Tkachuk from Flames for Huberdeau, Weegar

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk is being traded to the Florida Panthers, part of a blockbuster that sends Jonathan Huberdeau to the Calgary Flames in a swap of players who are each coming off the best season of their respective careers. Tkachuk signed an eight-year contract with Florida as part of the deal. Tkachuk decided earlier in the week that he would not accept such a deal to stay in Calgary — which immediately led to trade talks and no shortage of suitors around the league wanting to land him.

