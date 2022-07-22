Scott Piercy shoots 64, takes 3-shot lead in 3M Open

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Scott Piercy shot a 7-under 64 on Friday at TPC Twin Cities to take a three-stroke lead in the 3M Open. Piercy had a 13-under 129 total. The four-time PGA Tour winner opened with a 65 on Thursday in windy conditions. Emiliano Grillo was second after a 65. Callum Tarren had a 63 to reach 8 under and Tony Finau was 7 under with Robert Streb, Tom Hoge, Sungjae Im and Doug Ghim. Starting his afternoon round on the back nine, Piercy birdied the first four holes. He added birdies on No. 2, 6 and 7 coming home to extend his lead and made a 10-footer for par on the par-3 eighth.

